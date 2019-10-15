Bulgaria PM urges football chief to resign after England match racist abuse

Bulgaria's prime minister on Tuesday urged the country's football union president Borislav Mihaylov to resign, a day after racist abuse marred a match against England

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Bulgaria's prime minister on Tuesday urged the country's football union president Borislav Mihaylov to resign, a day after racist abuse marred a match against England.

"I urge Borislav Mihaylov to hand in his resignation immediately!" Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook, adding it was "inadmissible that Bulgaria.

.. is associated with racism and xenophobia".

The Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, which England won 6-0, was twice halted by racist chanting aimed at England players.