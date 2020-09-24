Bulgaria police seize over 1,200 antique artifacts

(@FahadShabbir)

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Bulgarian police have seized more than 1,200 antique artifacts in a private home in the town of Novi Pazar, northeastern Bulgaria, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Thursday.

The artifacts, including five binders containing 209 coins, and 26 bags with over 1,000 items including fragments and arrowheads, were found on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

The police also seized three metal detectors and arrested the home owner, a 58-year-old man, the statement said. The investigation is ongoing, it added. Bulgaria is rich in archaeological heritage. Novi Pazar is located only 6 kilometers east of Pliska, Bulgaria's first capital between 681 and 893 AD.