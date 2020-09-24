UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Police Seize Over 1,200 Antique Artifacts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

Bulgaria police seize over 1,200 antique artifacts

Bulgarian police have seized more than 1,200 antique artifacts in a private home in the town of Novi Pazar, northeastern Bulgaria, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Thursday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Bulgarian police have seized more than 1,200 antique artifacts in a private home in the town of Novi Pazar, northeastern Bulgaria, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Thursday.

The artifacts, including five binders containing 209 coins, and 26 bags with over 1,000 items including fragments and arrowheads, were found on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

The police also seized three metal detectors and arrested the home owner, a 58-year-old man, the statement said. The investigation is ongoing, it added. Bulgaria is rich in archaeological heritage. Novi Pazar is located only 6 kilometers east of Pliska, Bulgaria's first capital between 681 and 893 AD.

Related Topics

Police Man Bulgaria

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

12 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

1 hour ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

1 hour ago

US presidential election voters in UAE urged to su ..

1 hour ago

Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social dista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.