UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria President Dissolves Parliament, Sets July Poll

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Bulgaria president dissolves parliament, sets July poll

Bulgaria's president dissolved parliament on Tuesday and called a new general election for July 11, after a vote last month failed to produce a government coalition

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's president dissolved parliament on Tuesday and called a new general election for July 11, after a vote last month failed to produce a government coalition.

Long-time conservative premier Boyko Borisov's party came first in the April 4 poll, but in a badly fragmented legislature it failed to find partners to govern.

It was the first time in the Balkan country's post-communist history that no parties were able to reach a compromise to form a cabinet.

Borisov's GERB party scored 27 percent of the vote last month, giving it 75 seats in the 240-seat legislature.

The election followed massive anti-government protests last year that accused Borisov, who has ruled the EU member state virtually uninterrupted for almost a decade, of favouring and protecting oligarchs.

The new anti-establishment party founded by showman-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov was second, while the main opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party came third.

Both refused presidential mandates to form a cabinet, leaving President Rumen Radev -- a vehement Borisov critic -- no other option but to call a fresh election.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote April July Government Cabinet Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.