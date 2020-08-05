UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Prime Minister Eyes Taking A Back Seat Amid Anti-govt Protests

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:55 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said Wednesday that he might take a back seat as premier but keep his cabinet in power following weeks of anti-government protests demanding his resignation

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said Wednesday that he might take a back seat as premier but keep his cabinet in power following weeks of anti-government protests demanding his resignation.

"I will continue talks with my coalition partners and will propose options, including the option for me to go and the government to remain," Borisov told a meeting of his conservative GERB party.

Thousands have taken to the streets in the capital Sofia and other towns daily since July 10 in the biggest anti-government protests in years, accusing Borisov and the chief prosecutor of dependence on behind-the-scenes oligarchs.

Protesters have occupied three key crossroads in downtown Sofia since last week, blocking all traffic and prompting a re-routing of public transportation in the capital of over two million people.

The protest organisers said that at least four people at the blockades have started hunger strikes since last week, and one 58-year-old man was hospitalised Wednesday after refusing food and water for six days.

But Borisov -- who has resigned his previous two terms in office only to bounce back to power -- said he would seek ways for his three-party coalition to finish their term until March 2021.

That would mean he cannot resign -- as then his whole administration would fall -- but rather may take a step back and appoint one of his ministers to lead the country.

"I am ready to go at any time. I have done it before, and I don't want to be the reason for tension," the 61-year-old said, but warned of hard times ahead for the economy of the EU's poorest member facing a recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

The GERB meeting gathered some 4,000 supporters from across the country, according to the organisers.

Dozens of protesters tried to block the venue, resulting in brief skirmishes, an AFP photographer said.

A poll by the Alpha Research agency for Dnevnik daily newspaper this week showed fragmented political support, with Borisov's GERB party leading but with just 26.7 percent of the intended votes.

His nationalist partners, the United Patriots, came just seventh with just 4.1 percent. The threshold to enter parliament is 4.0 percent.

