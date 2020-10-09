Bulgaria Recalls Ambassador From Belarus for Consultations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Bulgaria is recalling its ambassador from Minsk for consultations in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, following talks between top diplomat Ekaterina Zaharieva and ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"In connection with the developments in Belarus, it was decided to recall Bulgarian Ambassador to Belarus Georgi Vassilev to Sofia for consultations in sign of our full solidarity and support for our EU partners Poland and Lithuania, against whom measures were taken to prevent their diplomatic activities in Belarus," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the decision is a part of a coordinated EU approach.

The ambassador is said to have handed the Belarusian Foreign Ministry a note about his departure on Thursday.

Last week, Minsk required that Poland and Lithuania - both of which have thrown support behind the Belarusian opposition - cut their diplomatic staff in Belarus by October 9 to make the size of their missions equal to that of Belarus' diplomatic corps in these countries.

In the wake of the demand, the two countries have recalled their ambassadors from Minsk, with Poland pledging a coordinated EU response. Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have since followed suit.