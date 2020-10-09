UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Recalls Ambassador From Belarus For Consultations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Bulgaria Recalls Ambassador From Belarus for Consultations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Bulgaria is recalling its ambassador from Minsk for consultations in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, following talks between top diplomat Ekaterina Zaharieva and ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"In connection with the developments in Belarus, it was decided to recall Bulgarian Ambassador to Belarus Georgi Vassilev to Sofia for consultations in sign of our full solidarity and support for our EU partners Poland and Lithuania, against whom measures were taken to prevent their diplomatic activities in Belarus," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the decision is a part of a coordinated EU approach.

The ambassador is said to have handed the Belarusian Foreign Ministry a note about his departure on Thursday.

Last week, Minsk required that Poland and Lithuania - both of which have thrown support behind the Belarusian opposition - cut their diplomatic staff in Belarus by October 9 to make the size of their missions equal to that of Belarus' diplomatic corps in these countries.

In the wake of the demand, the two countries have recalled their ambassadors from Minsk, with Poland pledging a coordinated EU response. Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have since followed suit.

Related Topics

Minsk Sofia Estonia Bulgaria Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania Latvia October From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

2 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

2 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

1 hour ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.