Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:18 PM

Bulgaria Registers 50 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Exceeds 1,100 - Reports

Bulgaria has seen a daily increase of 50 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,154, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Bulgaria has seen a daily increase of 50 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,154, national media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Sofia Globe newspaper, citing the national operational headquarters, there are currently 287 patients in hospitals with 39 of them being in intensive care units.

The number of medical staff who have tested positive increased by five to 155 over the past day.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities is 61 and 222 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

The newspaper added that the total number of all COVID-19 cases, including deaths and recoveries in Bulgaria, stood at 1,437.

The authorities declared a state of emergency on March 13, which was later extended until May 13. Starting on April 21, Bulgaria began to gradually ease the coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing people to enter and exit from the capital of Sofia, which had been closed since April 17. The summer tourist season is expected to start on July 1.

