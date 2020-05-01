Bulgaria Registers 53 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,541 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Bulgaria confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 1,541, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said on its official Facebook page that 66 people have died from coronavirus-related complications since the start of the outbreak, while 276 people have fully recovered.

According to the health authorities, 317 patients are hospitalized at the moment, and 40 of them are being treated in intensive care units.

The country declared a state of emergency on March 13, which was later extended until May 13.