UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Registers 53 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,541 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:41 PM

Bulgaria Registers 53 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,541 - Health Ministry

Bulgaria confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 1,541, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Bulgaria confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 1,541, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said on its official Facebook page that 66 people have died from coronavirus-related complications since the start of the outbreak, while 276 people have fully recovered.

According to the health authorities, 317 patients are hospitalized at the moment, and 40 of them are being treated in intensive care units.

The country declared a state of emergency on March 13, which was later extended until May 13.

Related Topics

Facebook Died Bulgaria March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow-Tehran Trade Keeps Flowing Despite Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

4800 wheat bags recovered from warehouses

2 minutes ago

Spain GDP to contract 9.2% in 2020 over virus

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Bahraini counterparts convene by ..

34 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone completely digitizes business set- ..

38 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.