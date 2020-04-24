Bulgaria Registers Daily Record of 90 COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Surpasses 1,100 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Bulgaria has seen a daily record increase of 90 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,171, national media reported on Friday.

According to The Sofia Globe newspaper, citing the national operational headquarters, there are currently 890 active cases of the disease in the country, including 270 patients in hospitals with 37 of them being in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities is 52 and 193 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

The newspaper added that the number of medical staff who have tested positive increased by 34 to 129 over the past day.

As of Thursday, over 1,000 people have been infected with the virus, including 95 medical personnel.