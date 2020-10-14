UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Registers Record 785 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Bulgaria Registers Record 785 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Bulgaria set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday by registering 785 new infections as the epidemiological situation in the country continues to deteriorate, according to official data provided by the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Bulgaria set a new daily record of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday by registering 785 new infections as the epidemiological situation in the country continues to deteriorate, according to official data provided by the country's Health Ministry.

The previous daily record high of 612 infections was confirmed on Saturday, which marked the fourth straight day of extremely high increase in the number of cases in 24-hour period.

Wednesday's update brings the country's total tally of infections to 25,774 with majority of cases recorded in the capital of Sofia, as well as in the southern city of Plovdiv and in the southwestern town of Blagoevgrad.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 923, and as many as 16,139 patients have recovered since the outbreak, the Health Ministry's data shows.

Related Topics

Plovdiv Sofia Bulgaria From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 615 new cases of ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan make two changes for National T20 Cup

17 minutes ago

Four Companies Are Working on COVID-19 Vaccines Pr ..

7 seconds ago

Academy of Sciences Backs Roscosmos' Idea to Study ..

9 seconds ago

Profiteers fined, two sent to jail over profiteeri ..

4 minutes ago

Corpse recovered from Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.