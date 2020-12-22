UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Reports 1,277 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:07 PM

Bulgaria reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

Bulgaria confirmed 1,277 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 192,472, according to data published by the country's Unified Information Portal on Tuesday

SOFIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Bulgaria confirmed 1,277 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 192,472, according to data published by the country's Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.

The country also reported 156 new deaths from the virus, taking its total death toll to 6,765.

Related Topics

Bulgaria From

Recent Stories

RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for se ..

55 seconds ago

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

25 minutes ago

Two of a family killed during dacoity

56 seconds ago

Police arrest four car-lifters, recover nine vehic ..

59 seconds ago

Kyrgyzstan urges public to avoid mass New Year cel ..

1 minute ago

Pesco announces power suspension schedule for main ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.