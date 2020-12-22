Bulgaria reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

Bulgaria confirmed 1,277 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 192,472, according to data published by the country's Unified Information Portal on Tuesday

SOFIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Bulgaria confirmed 1,277 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 192,472, according to data published by the country's Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.

The country also reported 156 new deaths from the virus, taking its total death toll to 6,765.