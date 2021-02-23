UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Reports 1,925 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:48 PM

Bulgaria confirmed 1,925 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 238,591, the health ministry reported on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll rose by 79 to 9,933, and a total of 777 people recovered from the disease during the same period, raising the country's total recoveries to 201,029, the ministry said.

It added that 3,933 patients are currently hospitalized, the highest figure since Jan. 13, with 334 in intensive care.The ministry said that 11,709 doses of corona-virus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 131,069.

According to information released Friday by the World Health Organization, 251 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 70 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States.

