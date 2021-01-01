UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria reports 202,266 COVID-19 cases, 7,576 deaths in 2020

Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases and deaths in 2020 reached 202,266 and 7,576, respectively, according to data published by its Unified Information Portal midnight Friday

SOFIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases and deaths in 2020 reached 202,266 and 7,576, respectively, according to data published by its Unified Information Portal midnight Friday.

The Balkan country reported 1,046 new infections and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,192 people recovered, raising the total recoveries to 119,527, showed the data.

The number of tests being conducted was 1,155,283 after 5,739 were carried out on Thursday.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 8.

