Bulgaria reports mor COVID-19 recoveries than infections for third consecutive day

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Bulgaria surpassed newly confirmed cases for the third consecutive day, the head of the national corona-virus task force Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bulgaria was 39, taking the total to 2,331, he said, while the number of recoveries was 43, with a total of 727.

The numbers of new infections and recoveries were 33 and 38 as of Wednesday, and 24 and 34 on Tuesday.

Currently, 287 patients are hospitalized, with 31 in intensive care, while the death toll rose to 120 after four more patients died in the last 24 hours, he added.