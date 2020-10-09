Bulgaria reports record daily COVID-19 cases for third day in row

The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Friday morning reported a record high of 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours in the country, taking the national tally to 23,259

SOFIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Friday morning reported a record high of 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours in the country, taking the national tally to 23,259.

The previous daily records of 437 and 436 new cases were reported on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll has reached 880 after seven more patients died in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also said that 1,063 patients are currently hospitalized, with 56 in intensive care, while the number of infected medical workers has reached 1,292.

The ministry added that 115 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the country's total recoveries to 15,563.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 8. The daily record before this Wednesday was 330 cases registered in July.