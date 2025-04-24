Bulgaria says Israel has apologised for UN worker killed in Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Bulgaria said Thursday it had "received an official apology from Israel" over the death in March of one of its citizens, a UN worker killed in Gaza.

Israeli tank fire killed the UN worker, according to the initial findings from an investigation released Thursday by Israel's military, which had initially denied operating in the area.

In a statement announcing Israel's apology, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said such tragedies should not happen again and again expressed his condolences to the family of Marin Marinov.

The protection of humanitarian workers had to be a top priority, Georgiev added.