UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Says US Ready To Send Stryker Armored Vehicles - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Bulgaria Says US Ready to Send Stryker Armored Vehicles - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States has expressed its readiness to provide Bulgaria with a company of Stryker armored personnel carriers to strengthen the multinational NATO battle group in the country, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Saturday, citing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

The announcement followed the meeting between Petkov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that had taken place earlier in the day.

According to the report, the Bulgarian prime minister thanked Austin for the readiness to provide the military vehicles for the NATO battle group in Bulgaria, under the command of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.

Petkov also said that the military assistance to Ukraine would be impossible due to Bulgaria's close proximity, as cited in the report.

Austin, in turn, reportedly said that the United States welcomed the establishment of a multinational battle group in Bulgaria. The US defense secretary stressed the importance of increasing the combat readiness of Bulgaria and its compatibility with NATO forces, given the perceived security threats in Europe.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late 2021 by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. In response to Russia launching its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, NATO announced plans to further reinforce the alliance's flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to NATO territory in eastern and south-eastern Europe and putting them on high alert.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Company Vehicles Alert Alliance Austin Bulgaria United States February

Recent Stories

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

34 minutes ago
 Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

2 hours ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

2 hours ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

3 hours ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

3 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>