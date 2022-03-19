Bulgaria Says US Ready to Send Stryker Armored Vehicles - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States has expressed its readiness to provide Bulgaria with a company of Stryker armored personnel carriers to strengthen the multinational NATO battle group in the country, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Saturday, citing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

The announcement followed the meeting between Petkov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that had taken place earlier in the day.

According to the report, the Bulgarian prime minister thanked Austin for the readiness to provide the military vehicles for the NATO battle group in Bulgaria, under the command of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.

Petkov also said that the military assistance to Ukraine would be impossible due to Bulgaria's close proximity, as cited in the report.

Austin, in turn, reportedly said that the United States welcomed the establishment of a multinational battle group in Bulgaria. The US defense secretary stressed the importance of increasing the combat readiness of Bulgaria and its compatibility with NATO forces, given the perceived security threats in Europe.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe since late 2021 by pulling ground forces and dispatching additional troops. In response to Russia launching its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, NATO announced plans to further reinforce the alliance's flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to NATO territory in eastern and south-eastern Europe and putting them on high alert.