Bulgaria Schools To Stay Shut Until September

Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Bulgaria announced Tuesday that schools would remain shut until September in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, with all teaching online until then

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Bulgaria announced Tuesday that schools would remain shut until September in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, with all teaching online until then.

"We reached a solid consensus with parents, teachers and health officials that the school year should finish online," education Minister Krasimir Valchev told journalists Tuesday.

The only exceptions to the school closures will be for those sitting important exams in the 7th and 12th grades, Valchev added.

Those exams, in mathematics and literature, will be held on various dates between June 1 and 17. No more than 10 students will sit in any exam room, strictly observing distancing and disinfection rules, said the minister.

While the new school year is scheduled to begin in mid-September as usual, kindergartens will remain shut indefinitely.

On March 6, even before the novel coronavirus arrived in Bulgaria, a flu epidemic prompted the authorities to close down classes for the country's 708,000 Primary and secondary school students.

They stayed closed as the country acted to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Teachers have switched to teaching online, while social workers have delivered printed school materials to children, especially those in Roma neighbourhoods, who have no access to computers.

Lessons have also been broadcast on public television.

Bulgaria, a country of just under seven million people has so far registered just 1,689 coronavirus cases and 78 deaths.

The government announced this week that it would not prolong the state of emergency in place to combat the virus beyond May 13.

Cafes and restaurant will be allowed to open their outdoor terraces later this week, with at least 1.5 metres' (5 feet) distance kept between tables. Restrictions on travel between major cities may also be lifted from Wednesday.

Bulgarians are no longer required to wear face masks when outside, except in shops and on public transport, and are once again able to visit parks and mountains.

However, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control released Monday showed that the Balkan country was the only EU state still seeing rises in new coronavirus cases rise over the past fortnight.

All other European countries are already registering falls in the number of active cases.

