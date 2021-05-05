UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Set For New Elections As Parties Fail To Form Govt

Bulgaria's president announced Wednesday he would dissolve parliament and call new elections, probably for July, after parties failed to form a government following polls last month

The April 4 general election produced a fragmented parliament.

The outgoing centre-right GERB party of veteran premier Boyko Borisov came first but had just under 27 percent and failed to find partners to form a government.

Both the anti-establishment party of showman-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov, who came a surprise second, and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, who took third place, were also unable to put together a coalition.

"Next week I will dissolve parliament and appoint a caretaker cabinet," President Rumen Radev said.

"In this situation, new elections are likely to be held on July 11".

He warned that the fresh vote might produce a similarly fragmented legislature and lead to another political deadlock, urging parties to engage in dialogue to avoid prolonged political turmoil.

Anti-corruption protests last summer failed to oust Borisov but seriously undermined the 61-year-old, who has served as premier almost uninterrupted for close to a decade.

Demonstrators accused Borisov of favouritism, dependence on powerful oligarchs and weaponising prosecutors against political opponents.

But without a clear alternative, analysts were unanimous that the poorest EU member state is headed for months of political uncertainty that could hamper the country's pandemic recovery.

