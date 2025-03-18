Bulgaria Ski Resort, Once Buzzing, Creaks Under Crumbling Infrastructure
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Bulgarian slalom star Albert Popov, who recently claimed his first World Cup win, learned how to ski at Vitosha, the mountain towering over his native capital Sofia.
But the once-modern resort is now a far cry from its former glory -- and with its crumbling infrastructure is unlikely to again produce talented ski champions like Popov, said local ski club founder Ivaylo Rangelov.
"Bulgaria's first chair lift was built here," said Rangelov, pointing to the now rusted poles and cables from the decaying lifts in the European Union's poorest country.
"My father learned to ski here, then it was my turn, and after that three generations of children in Sofia, including Abi," said the 57-year-old former special forces officer, referring to Popov's nickname.
The walls of Vitosha's main mountain hut are adorned with Popov's race jerseys displaying his starting numbers.
