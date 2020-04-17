UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Suspects Local Lukoil Branch Of Overpricing Fuel - Regulator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:55 PM

Bulgaria Suspects Local Lukoil Branch of Overpricing Fuel - Regulator

The Bulgarian commission for protection of competition has launched an investigation into the Lukoil Neftochim Burgas refinery, suspecting the Bulgaria-based branch of a Russian oil giant of unfair competition, as well as gasoline and diesel overpricing amid plummeting global oil prices, the commission said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Bulgarian commission for protection of competition has launched an investigation into the Lukoil Neftochim Burgas refinery, suspecting the Bulgaria-based branch of a Russian oil giant of unfair competition, as well as gasoline and diesel overpricing amid plummeting global oil prices, the commission said in a statement.

"The commission for protection of competition received a signal from the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office [the Supreme Court for Administrative Complaints], which contained allegations that the media reported on a mismatch between a significant drop in crude oil prices worldwide (by 47.4 percent) in March and a decrease in retail prices for motor fuel in the country (about 11 percent) for the same period," the statement read.

In this regard, the commission instituted proceedings to establish possible violations in determining retail prices for A-95 gasoline and diesel fuel sold at gas stations throughout the country. The regulator will check the entire production chain, including the stages of production, import, storage, wholesale and retail.

The trial is being conducted not only in relation to the Lukoil Neftochim Burgas refinery, but also in relation to the Lukoil Bulgaria, and all other fuel distribution chains in the country.

The Bulgarian customs agency said that the decline in commodity prices started around March 6 and was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as measures and restrictions that countries around the world have taken to prevent its spread.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Import Russia Oil Burgas Same Bulgaria March Gas Media All From

Recent Stories

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

41 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

1 hour ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Up by 1,23 ..

6 minutes ago

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open ..

6 minutes ago

New York City Needs Citywide COVID-19 Testing to S ..

6 minutes ago

CoE's Journalism Protection Platform Publishes Bia ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.