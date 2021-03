Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use: PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on Friday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, following similar steps in Denmark, Iceland and Norway over safety concerns

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on Friday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, following similar steps in Denmark, Iceland and Norway over safety concerns.

"I order a halt in vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine until the European Medicines Agency dismisses all doubts about its safety," a government press service statement quoted Borisov as saying.