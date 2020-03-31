UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Suspends Day-Old Decree Ordering People To Wear Masks In Public

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:12 PM

Bulgaria Suspends Day-Old Decree Ordering People to Wear Masks in Public

The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday suspended the government's order that required people to wear protective masks when leaving home until consensus within society is reached on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday suspended the government's order that required people to wear protective masks when leaving home until consensus within society is reached on the matter.

The order was signed on Monday by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev. It was designed to make people wear masks when visiting both open and closed public spaces.

Compliance with the requirement was supposed to be controlled by local authorities.

"I would like to inform you that I have just signed a decree that cancels paragraph 9 of the previous one until a consensus on this issue is reached in the society," Ananiev said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria has so far confirmed 379 COVID-19 cases with eight fatalities. A total of 113 people have been hospitalized across the country.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus could cause serious economic damage to ..

19 minutes ago

Gates Foundation, Wellcome, Mastercard fund COVID- ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.