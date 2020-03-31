Bulgaria Suspends Day-Old Decree Ordering People to Wear Masks in Public

The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday suspended the government's order that required people to wear protective masks when leaving home until consensus within society is reached on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday suspended the government's order that required people to wear protective masks when leaving home until consensus within society is reached on the matter.

The order was signed on Monday by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev. It was designed to make people wear masks when visiting both open and closed public spaces.

Compliance with the requirement was supposed to be controlled by local authorities.

"I would like to inform you that I have just signed a decree that cancels paragraph 9 of the previous one until a consensus on this issue is reached in the society," Ananiev said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria has so far confirmed 379 COVID-19 cases with eight fatalities. A total of 113 people have been hospitalized across the country.