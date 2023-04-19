UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Food Imports From Ukraine Except For Transit - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Food Imports From Ukraine Except for Transit - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Bulgaria has temporarily banned imports of food from Ukraine, with the exception of goods in transit, caretaker Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Wednesday.

"Over the past year, Bulgaria has seen large volumes of food remain in the country, disrupting supply chains. If the trend persists or intensifies, there may be extremely serious consequences for Bulgarian business. We are forced to adopt this national measure because the European authorities are still considering an adequate measure," Donev said, as quoted by Radio Bulgaria.

Donev stressed that Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine, but "the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers will not contribute to its cause.

"

The politician expressed hope that the European Union would understand the positions of the countries imposing a ban on Ukrainian food imports.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovakia followed suit.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Ukraine European Union Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Hungary March May June Market From

Recent Stories

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

10 minutes ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

25 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational offi ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational office of Asian Infrastructure Inv ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.