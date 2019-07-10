UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria To Buy Eight F-16 US Fighter Jets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Bulgaria to buy eight F-16 US fighter jets

Bulgaria will buy eight F-16 fighter jets to replace its ageing Soviet-built MiG-29 planes, its deputy defence minister said on Wednesday

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Bulgaria will buy eight F-16 fighter jets to replace its ageing Soviet-built MiG-29 planes, its deputy defence minister said on Wednesday.

The price tag for the Lockheed Martin jets equipped with air-to-air missiles and visualisation and surveillance systems is $1.26 billion (1.12 billion Euros), said Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zaprianov.

The government had initially budgeted 1.8 billion leva (920 million euros) for the purchase, but the purchase is still expected to be approved by parliament.

The jets -- six single-seaters and two with two seats -- are scheduled for delivery by 2023.

Bulgaria, a NATO member since 2004, has been looking to replace its ageing Soviet-built MiG-29 planes for some years.

"The purchase of the new aircraft will improve our interoperability with NATO. Bulgarian pilots will no longer feel like they are in NATO's backyard," said air force deputy commander General Petio Mirchev.

Italy had wanted to sell the country used Eurofighters, while Sweden had offered 10 new Gripen.

But conservative Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said last year that he favoured the F-16 fighters over the others, which did not include costly weapons.

Under the agreed deal, the US would cover $60 million in maintenance and pilot training costs out of the total bill, pending US Congress approval, Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Parliament Buy Price Bulgaria Sweden Congress Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kremlin Sees No Reason for President to React to R ..

54 seconds ago

'Alexa, my head hurts': UK health service signs up ..

56 seconds ago

Iran's Rouhani warns UK of tanker seizure 'consequ ..

58 seconds ago

Delegation of Opposition Lawmakers From Georgia to ..

1 minute ago

U.S. natural gas production, export to increase in ..

5 minutes ago

Six power pilferers booked in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.