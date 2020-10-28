Bulgaria to Close Universities, Nightclubs Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Bulgaria on Tuesday announced additional measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 that envision the closure of educational and entertainment facilities across the country, the Novinite news agency reported, citing the Bulgarian Health Ministry.

The new restrictions, which will be in force from Thursday and until November 12, include temporary restrictions on high schools, universities, nightclubs, pubs and bars.

At the same time, business and cultural events, namely conferences, seminars and concerts, are permitted but the ministry will set a limit on the number of participants.

In addition, sporting events will be held without spectators.

Cafes and restaurants will not close down, but clients will have to adhere to social distancing rules, the ministry added.

Restrictions on bars and nightclubs are already in place in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, where the health crisis is the most challenging.

To date, Bulgaria has registered over 40,00 coronavirus cases, more than 18,000 recoveries and 1,136 related deaths. On Monday, Bulgaria confirmed a single-day record of 2,243 cases.