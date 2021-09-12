Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Bulgaria will hold the snap parliamentary elections along with the presidential one on November 14, President Rumen Radev said on Saturday.

Earlier in September, the Bulgarian parliament approved holding the presidential election on November 14. The second round, if needed, will take place a wee later.

"I will dissolve the National Assembly [Bulgaria's parliament] as soon as possible in compliance with the order and the requirements of the constitution... The elections will be held in 'two in one' format on November 14," Radev said in a video published by the NOVA broadcaster.

Holding the parliamentary and presidential elections on the same day will allow reducing budget expenditures and saving voters' time, the president specified.

In early September, Korneliya Ninova, the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, gave up her mandate to form a government. This was the third attempt to establish a new cabinet of ministers after the April parliamentary elections. According to the country's constitution, if all three attempts to form a government fail, the president designates a temporary cabinet of ministers to prepare for new parliamentary elections, which must be held at least two months after the previous ones.