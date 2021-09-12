UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria To Elect Parliament Along With New Head Of State On November 14 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Bulgaria will hold the snap parliamentary elections along with the presidential one on November 14, President Rumen Radev said on Saturday.

Earlier in September, the Bulgarian parliament approved holding the presidential election on November 14. The second round, if needed, will take place a wee later.

"I will dissolve the National Assembly [Bulgaria's parliament] as soon as possible in compliance with the order and the requirements of the constitution... The elections will be held in 'two in one' format on November 14," Radev said in a video published by the NOVA broadcaster.

Holding the parliamentary and presidential elections on the same day will allow reducing budget expenditures and saving voters' time, the president specified.

In early September, Korneliya Ninova, the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, gave up her mandate to form a government. This was the third attempt to establish a new cabinet of ministers after the April parliamentary elections. According to the country's constitution, if all three attempts to form a government fail, the president designates a temporary cabinet of ministers to prepare for new parliamentary elections, which must be held at least two months after the previous ones.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Parliament Budget Same Bulgaria April September November All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on mult ..

UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on multilateral trade agreement

1 minute ago
 Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head o ..

Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - Presi ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Af ..

Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

30 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Count ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Country's Elections Well-Documented

30 minutes ago
 Senior leader PPP, Rahim Dad passes away

Senior leader PPP, Rahim Dad passes away

31 minutes ago
 Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work o ..

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work on Autoimmune Disease Patients ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.