Bulgaria to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections on April 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Bulgaria will hold snap parliamentary elections on April 2, with major political parties contesting for 240 seats in the National Assembly.

The Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria political party, chaired by former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, and the We Continue the Change party led by Bulgaria's another former prime minister Kiril Petkov are tied in the polls with around 25% each.

The party that will receive most of the votes will likely need a coalition partner to get a majority in the parliament and form a new government.

It will be the fifth parliamentary election in Bulgaria within two years amid the ongoing political crisis.