Thermal cameras similar to those that are already used in Bulgaria's airports will be installed at country's borders and sea ports by the end of the week to facilitate screening for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday, citing Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, the head of Bulgaria's coronavirus crisis department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Thermal cameras similar to those that are already used in Bulgaria's airports will be installed at country's borders and sea ports by the end of the week to facilitate screening for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday, citing Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, the head of Bulgaria's coronavirus crisis department.

According to the Bulgarian news site Sofia Globe, border officials have also been provided with protective masks and gloves. All Bulgarians arriving from other countries could reportedly be tested for coronavirus free of charge.

Thermal cameras are already used in Sofia Airport's Terminals 1 and 2, and everyone even with mild symptoms such as slight fever are tested for the disease, according to the media.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 outbreak has already left over 80,000 people infected worldwide, with the death toll of more than 2,700. Recovery rates are also on the rise, with over 27,800 patients now having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.