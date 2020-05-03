Bulgaria to Prepare on Monday Bill for Lifting COVID-19 Emergency Measures - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The Bulgarian authorities on Sunday said that a draft bill to lift the state of emergency, introduced due to the COVID-19 epidemic, would be ready on Monday, May 4, Sofia Globe newspaper reported, citing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

On March 13, the country's parliament approved the government's initiative to declare an emergency for a month. It was later extended until May 13.

Borissov has also unveiled measures to soften the restrictions against COVID-19. They included allowing individual outdoor sports and driving schools starting May 4.

On May 6, the country will also remove checkpoints for controlling travel between cities. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen open-air terraces after an inspection.

Nevertheless, many restrictive measures will remain in place even after May 13.

Bulgaria has confirmed a total of 1,611 cases with the death toll at 73.