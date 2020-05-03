UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria To Prepare On Monday Bill For Lifting COVID-19 Emergency Measures - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Bulgaria to Prepare on Monday Bill for Lifting COVID-19 Emergency Measures - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The Bulgarian authorities on Sunday said that a draft bill to lift the state of emergency, introduced due to the COVID-19 epidemic, would be ready on Monday, May 4, Sofia Globe newspaper reported, citing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

On March 13, the country's parliament approved the government's initiative to declare an emergency for a month. It was later extended until May 13.

Borissov has also unveiled measures to soften the restrictions against COVID-19. They included allowing individual outdoor sports and driving schools starting May 4.

On May 6, the country will also remove checkpoints for controlling travel between cities. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen open-air terraces after an inspection.

Nevertheless, many restrictive measures will remain in place even after May 13.

Bulgaria has confirmed a total of 1,611 cases with the death toll at 73.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Parliament Sofia March May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

6 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.