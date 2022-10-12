Bulgaria to Send 5,000 Sets of Winter Clothing to Ukraine - Reports

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense will provide Ukraine with 5,000 sets of winter clothes and footwear, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense will provide Ukraine with 5,000 sets of winter clothes and footwear, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported on Wednesday.

The humanitarian aid package includes sheepskin coats, insulated underpants, long-sleeved shirts and pairs of shoes, amounting to 5,000 of each item, the BNT said.

The BNT also noted that the clothes and shoes provided were taken from long-term stocks stored for the needs of the Bulgarian army and are fully usable.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.