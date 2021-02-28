UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria To Skip NATO's Poseidon Naval Drills As Sailors Get COVID-19 - Romanian Navy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Bulgaria to Skip NATO's Poseidon Naval Drills as Sailors Get COVID-19 - Romanian Navy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Bulgaria will not participate in NATO's Poseidon 2021 drills in the Black Sea due to its navy servicemen having contracted the coronavirus, Rear Adm. Mihai Panait, the navy chief of Romania, which hosts the drills, said on Saturday.

Poseidon 2021 began on Saturday in the Romanian sea port of Constanta to run until March 6. Initially, the exercises should have been attended by Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

"The Bulgarian partner, this time, has a problem with the COVID-19 pandemic.

And because of this it refused to participate in this multinational exercise," Panait told the Romania radio broadcaster.

Panait stressed that the Romanian servicemen were exposed to a two-week quarantine and received vaccines against the coronavirus to ensure that they would attend the drills.

The Poseidon naval exercises are held annually since 2016, when Romania suggested that the alliance enhance its security provisions in Europe's southeast and strengthen its presence in the Black Sea region.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Turkey Constanta Alliance Spain Bulgaria Romania United States Greece March 2016 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

39 minutes ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

41 minutes ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

41 minutes ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

41 minutes ago

Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

41 minutes ago

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.