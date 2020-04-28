Bulgaria to Start Summer Tourist Season on July 1 - Reports

The Bulgarian authorities are planning to start the summer tourist season on July 1, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Bulgarian authorities are planning to start the summer tourist season on July 1, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova.

The ministry intends to begin preparations for the late summer tourist season in mid-May, Bulgarian National Radio cited Angelkova as saying.

Angelkova stated that it was extremely important for Bulgaria to restore the tourism sector as soon as possible after the coronavirus hit the country, as tourism's share in the national GDP amounts to 12 percent and 11 percent of the workforce is involved in this field.

So far, Bulgaria has registered a total of 1,387 cases of the coronavirus, including 58 fatalities. The authorities declared a state of emergency on March 13, which was later extended until May 13. Starting on April 21, Bulgaria began to gradually ease the coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing people to enter and exit from the capital of Sofia, which had been closed since April 17.