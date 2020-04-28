UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria To Start Summer Tourist Season On July 1 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Bulgaria to Start Summer Tourist Season on July 1 - Reports

The Bulgarian authorities are planning to start the summer tourist season on July 1, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Bulgarian authorities are planning to start the summer tourist season on July 1, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova.

The ministry intends to begin preparations for the late summer tourist season in mid-May, Bulgarian National Radio cited Angelkova as saying.

Angelkova stated that it was extremely important for Bulgaria to restore the tourism sector as soon as possible after the coronavirus hit the country, as tourism's share in the national GDP amounts to 12 percent and 11 percent of the workforce is involved in this field.

So far, Bulgaria has registered a total of 1,387 cases of the coronavirus, including 58 fatalities. The authorities declared a state of emergency on March 13, which was later extended until May 13. Starting on April 21, Bulgaria began to gradually ease the coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing people to enter and exit from the capital of Sofia, which had been closed since April 17.

Related Topics

Sofia Bulgaria March April May July Media From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death Toll from COVID-19 in Austria Reaches 569 ..

42 seconds ago

French hospitals, counting virus cost, ask for sta ..

44 seconds ago

Ministry of Health announces 25,000 additional COV ..

7 minutes ago

FWCCI starts compiling data of female entrepreneur ..

6 minutes ago

Norwegian billionaire held over wife's disappearan ..

4 seconds ago

2600 wheat bags seized, shifted to procurement cen ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.