Bulgaria to Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions for 10 Days Starting Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Bulgaria will tighten public health safety measures for a 10-day period starting on Monday, including closing restaurants and shopping malls, amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country, local media reported on Thursday, citing Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

All restaurants and entertainment establishments, including casinos and gambling halls, will be temporarily closed, but people will still be able to use delivery services. Hotel owners will be required to organize room service for guests.

Outlets offering non-food items with net retail area over 300 square meters (3,200 square feet) will be also closed. In shopping malls, only shops selling food items, pharmacies, pet stores, banks, insurance offices and other essential services will remain open.

Visits to gyms, cinemas, museums and concert halls will be prohibited.

Private ceremonies will be capped at 15 people. Other gatherings, including seminars, training sessions, competitions and conferences, will be halted.

According to the most recent data, 291,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country since the start of the pandemic. More than 10,000 people died.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 4,201 new cases have been discovered, majority of them (1,021) � in Bulgaria's capital city, Sofia. The bump in the active cases compared to the previous 24 hours is estimated at 2,424 cases.

So far, 350,702 people received at least one dose of the vaccine in Bulgaria.

