Bulgaria to Use New NPP Reactors to Expand Soviet-Era Plant - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Bulgaria's government has approved the plan of using the reactors earmarked for the suspended nuclear power plant (NPP) Belene on the operational Kozloduy NPP, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday.

Kozloduy NPP, consisting of six units, was built in Bulgaria in 1974 with the support of the Soviet Union. In mid-October 2020, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said a seventh unit would be built on the plant using US technologies.

"[US energy company] Westinghouse confirmed and made a statement that it would not offer Bulgaria an AP-1000 reactor but would support the installation of equipment that belongs to us within the Belene NPP project on the seventh unit of Kozloduy NPP," Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova was quoted as saying.

According to the Kozloduy plant's director, Nasko Mihov, the construction of the seventh unit can be completed in 10 years.

Kozloduy used to be eastern Europe's largest nuclear power plant before Bulgaria had to shut down first four units as a precondition for its accession to the European Union in 2006. Only the Soviet-built units 5 and 6 currently remain operational, generating energy on VVER-1000 reactors, with the capacity of 1,000 MW each.