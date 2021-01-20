UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria To Use New NPP Reactors To Expand Soviet-Era Plant - State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:05 PM

Bulgaria to Use New NPP Reactors to Expand Soviet-Era Plant - State Media

Bulgaria's government has approved the plan of using the reactors earmarked for the suspended nuclear power plant (NPP) Belene on the operational Kozloduy NPP, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Bulgaria's government has approved the plan of using the reactors earmarked for the suspended nuclear power plant (NPP) Belene on the operational Kozloduy NPP, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday.

Kozloduy NPP, consisting of six units, was built in Bulgaria in 1974 with the support of the Soviet Union. In mid-October 2020, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said a seventh unit would be built on the plant using US technologies.

"[US energy company] Westinghouse confirmed and made a statement that it would not offer Bulgaria an AP-1000 reactor but would support the installation of equipment that belongs to us within the Belene NPP project on the seventh unit of Kozloduy NPP," Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova was quoted as saying.

According to the Kozloduy plant's director, Nasko Mihov, the construction of the seventh unit can be completed in 10 years.

Kozloduy used to be eastern Europe's largest nuclear power plant before Bulgaria had to shut down first four units as a precondition for its accession to the European Union in 2006. Only the Soviet-built units 5 and 6 currently remain operational, generating energy on VVER-1000 reactors, with the capacity of 1,000 MW each.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Nuclear European Union Bulgaria 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

52 minutes ago

Chief Minister listens to public problems

2 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N collect money from dubious persons to r ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Becomes 46th US President

2 minutes ago

Libyan Conflict Parties Agree on Constitutional Re ..

2 minutes ago

US, Pakistan want to strengthen their mutual ties: ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.