MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has urged all citizens to avoid international travel, after raising the travel risk to 12 countries due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Sofia Globe newspaper reported on Friday.

"In view of the advice of the National Operational Headquarters for the maximum prevention of the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria, the need to exercise personal discipline and limit social contacts, we urge Bulgarian citizens to refrain from traveling abroad even in countries where there is currently a low prevalence of the disease, except in cases of urgent need," the Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The announcement comes after the country's National Assembly unanimously declared a month-long state of emergency amid the outbreak, although there are no current plans to close Bulgaria's borders, the newspaper reported.

Sofia has raised the level of risk for its citizens in Iran to level five, the highest possible level, due to the high number of cases in the country. This advisory calls on all citizens not to travel to Iran for any reason, and for Bulgarian citizens already in Iran to leave the country immediately, the newspaper reported.

Authorities also raised the threat level for South Korea and Spain to four, which calls for the complete suspension of travel to these two countries. Further advisories against travel to certain areas of France, Germany, and Japan were also issued, according to the newspaper.

The Foreign Ministry maintained a risk level of five for China, and four for Italy, the newspaper reported.

As of Thursday, the Bulgarian Health Ministry has reported 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. One person, a 66-year-old woman, has died after contracting the disease.