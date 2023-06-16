UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Wants To Join EU Coalition Supplying Kiev With Ammunition - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Bulgaria Wants to Join EU Coalition Supplying Kiev With Ammunition - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Bulgaria is planning to join the coalition of European countries supporting Ukraine with ammunition deliveries, though the intention has not been supported by a "political decision" yet, new Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has said.

"We are very clearly aiming at joining this coalition. I think we will be able to provide some of the required ammunition for Ukraine," Tagarev told the Politico newspaper.

There has been "no political decision" yet, the minister said, adding that Sofia would "certainly put the effort" and "find a way."

In February, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that half of the EU member states were ready to finance and establish the joint production of munitions for Ukraine in volumes as large as possible.

The coalition consists of 17 EU member countries and Norway, which are jointly purchasing 155mm shells through the European Defence Agency to increase their own reserves and ensure long-term ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Norway Sofia Kiev Bulgaria February From

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

9 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

1 hour ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.