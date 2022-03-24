Bulgaria Will Recall Its Ambassador to Russia for Consultations - Prime Minister

Bulgaria will recall its ambassador to Russia, Atanas Krastin, for consultations in the wake of Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova's remarks on bilateral relations, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Bulgaria will recall its ambassador to Russia, Atanas Krastin, for consultations in the wake of Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova's remarks on bilateral relations, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Mitrofanova told the Rossiya 324 broadcaster that the people of Bulgaria do not support either the rhetoric or the actions of the country's government in relation to Russia. Following this, the Bulgarian prime minister said that the government was dissatisfied with the ambassador's statements and would prepare a diplomatic response.

"We assess Mitrofvanova's reaction as undiplomatic, sharp and rude. That is why we will recall our ambassador to Russia for consultations back to Bulgaria. Everyone knows what that means in diplomatic parlance. Usually, when one country withdraws an ambassador for consultations, the other should follow and do the same," Petkov told the BNT broadcaster.

Bulgaria declared ten Russian diplomats personae non gratae last week. Latvia and Estonia also announced that they have decided to expel three employees of the Russian embassies in their countries, while Lithuania has expelled four. Moscow pledged to respond.