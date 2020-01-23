UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Yet to Notify Russian Embassy of Murder Attempt Charges Against 3 Russians

The Russian embassy in Bulgaria has not received an official notification from the Bulgarian authorities about charges of attempted murder against three Russian citizens, a representative of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik

Earlier on Thursday, Bulgarian Prosecutor General's Office said that it suspected three Russian nationals of trying to kill Bulgarian citizens and requested international arrest warrants for them.

"We learned about the charges against Russian citizens from a message published on the website of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Official notification from the Bulgarian authorities has not been received by the embassy so far," the representative said.

Names of the three suspects have not been disclosed. According to the prosecutor's office, the murder attempt included some unidentified organic phosphorus agent and took place between April 28, 2015 and May 4 the same year.

According to the prosecutors, there is a European arrest warrant for each of the suspects and an Interpol red notice.

