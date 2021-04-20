Bulgarian Ambassador Arrives in Russian Foreign Ministry Amid Espionage Scandal

Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday in light of Moscow's potential response to the recent expulsion of Russian diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday in light of Moscow's potential response to the recent expulsion of Russian diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ambassador declined to provide any comment. Several minutes prior to his arrival, a car with EU flags arrived at the ministry as well.

On March 22, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two staffers of the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata over their alleged involvement in espionage.