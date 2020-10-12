UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Ambassador Comes To Russian Foreign Ministry To Discuss Diplomats' Expulsion

Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:44 PM

Bulgarian Ambassador Comes to Russian Foreign Ministry to Discuss Diplomats' Expulsion

Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krystin has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff by Sofia, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krystin has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff by Sofia, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced recently it would expel two Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. The Russian embassy in the country said Bulgaria had declared two employees of the trade representation personae non grata without providing any proof that they were involved in any untoward activities.

