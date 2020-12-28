- Home
- Bulgarian Ambassador Had Conversation in Russian Foreign Ministry Over Diplomat Expulsion
Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:46 PM
Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the recent expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Sofia, paid a visit to the ministry on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported
The ambassador spent less then 30 minutes in the ministry. He refused to provide any comment on the conversation he had there.
After the Russian diplomat was expelled from Sofia on espionage suspicions, the Russian embassy said it reserves the right for response moves.