Bulgarian Ambassador To Russia Leaves Foreign Ministry Building In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Leaves Foreign Ministry Building in Moscow

Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krystin did not provide any comment for the reporters as he was leaving the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The ambassador had been summoned to the ministry in connection with Bulgaria expelling two Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. According to the Russian embassy in the country, Sofia did not substantiate the allegations.

The ambassador had been summoned to the ministry in connection with Bulgaria expelling two Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. According to the Russian embassy in the country, Sofia did not substantiate the allegations.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has called the allegations trumped-up and said Moscow would respond to this.

More Stories From World

