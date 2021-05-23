Bulgarian Arms Dealer Gebrev Says Weapons in Vrbetice Depot Not For Sale - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Bulgarian arms manufacturer EMKO kept old not-for-sale weapons in a depot in the Czech village of Vrbetice, site of the 2014 blasts that killed two Czech nationals, company's owner and arms dealer Emilian Gebrev said in an interview to Spiegel on Saturday.

"Our company, like many other companies, rented a warehouse in Vrbetice. There we stored old ammunition from the Warsaw Pact times, which we acquired in the Czech Republic. We needed them for our production. They were not intended for sale," he was cited as saying by Spiegel.

Gebrev noted the first time he heard the version about the alleged involvement of Russian special services in the explosions was this April, when the Czech authorities brought forward the accusations.

"Until that moment, it was an unclear incident for us," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The New York Times earlier reported that Gebrev admitted that he had supplied weapons to Ukraine at the peak of the conflict in the country's east in 2014, and confirmed that he stored ammunition in warehouses in Vrbetice.

In April, the Czech Republic accused Russia's special services of staging the explosions in Vrbetice and expelled 18 diplomats from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae, dismissing the accusations as unsubstantiated, absurd and outrageous. On Friday, Russia's government adopted the list of unfriendly states, which includes the United States and the Czech Republic.