Bulgarian Authorities Cancel Compulsory Face Masks In Public Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has canceled a decree on the obligatory wearing of protective masks in public places, and now people need to cover their mouth and nose only when contacting other people, the ministry said in a statement on Friday

The government's order on mandatory wearing of masks was initially in effect from April 12-26. At the same time, on April 24, Ananiev extended these measures until May 13 — the expected end of the state of emergency.

The government's order on mandatory wearing of masks was initially in effect from April 12-26. At the same time, on April 24, Ananiev extended these measures until May 13 ��� the expected end of the state of emergency.

"Today, on May 1, after a meeting of the prime minister and the government with the the National Operational Headquarters, during which anti-epidemic measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 were discussed.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued the order to abolish the mandatory wearing of masks and other protective equipment in public places," the statement said.

According to a new regulation, people still have to maintain social distance in public places but mouth and nose should be covered only in cases of direct contact with other people.

Bulgaria has so far registered 1,541 COVID-19 cases and 66 related fatalities. A total of 276 people recovered.

