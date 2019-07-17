UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Authorities Confirm Personal Data Leak Following Cyberattack On Tax Agency

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:35 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Bulgarian authorities confirmed on Tuesday that as a result of a cyberattack on the National Revenue Agency (NRA) the personal data of millions of Bulgarian citizens had been stolen.

On Monday, an individual claiming to be a Russian hacker sent an email to a Bulgarian media containing a link to a server hosting personal data stolen from the NRA.

"What has been established so far is that a message was sent from a Russian domain to Bulgarian media ... We can say that this information coincides, it is available on NRA's servers, which confirms that unauthorized access to NRA information has been made," Bulgaria's Interior Minister Mladen Marinov was quoted as saying by the Novinite news agency.

The stolen data that is hosted on servers located in Russia reportedly contains PINs, Names, addresses and income of millions of Bulgarians.

According to Bulgarian Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, the database has not been damaged and the agency will further carry out its daily activities. The minister added that the authorities had also contacted the European Cyber Attack Service seeking assistance in the investigation. Goranov also stressed the need for building necessary capacities for protecting data. As for the attack itself, the authorities do not have any evidence that could somehow pinpoint its origin.

