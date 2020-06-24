UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Authorities Extend COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until July 15 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Bulgarian Authorities Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until July 15 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Bulgarian government has extended the coronavirus-related emergency epidemiological situation in the country until July 15, national media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, citing Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, the extension of the state of emergency does not imply the introduction of new restrictive measures. According to Ananiev, the authorities will rely on the measures that are currently in force in the country.

On Monday, the government ordered the reintroduction of the mandatory wearing of protective masks in closed public areas due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In addition, people arriving in Bulgaria from certain countries are required to self-isolate.

The regime was previously extended from May 14 to June 14, replacing the state of emergency, which was imposed on March 13 for one month, and then extended until May 13. In early June, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that the state of emergency and related measures would be completely lifted by June 15, however, they remained in place until the end of the month.

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, Bulgaria has confirmed 4,114 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths. A total of 2,217 patients have recovered.

