UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Biathlon Team Isolated Over Positive COVID-19 Cases At Oberhof World Cup - IBU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bulgarian Biathlon Team Isolated Over Positive COVID-19 Cases at Oberhof World Cup - IBU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) A Bulgarian national team has been isolated at the Biathlon World Cup in the German town of Oberhof after six of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Sunday.

According to the IBU, eight people have recently tested positive for the coronavirus ” six from Bulgaria's team, one from the Czech Republic's and one from Japan's.

"The Bulgarian and Czech team athletes are affected. Due to the high number of persons who tested positive, the complete Bulgarian team was isolated until a final decision from the [Oberhof health] authorities," the IBU said.

Earlier, the IBU reported that COVID-19 cases had been detected in the Russian team, but that had not affected the team's athletes. In addition, members of the national teams of the Czech Republic, Norway and Kazakhstan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The IBU World Cup Oberhof is running from January 11-17.

Related Topics

World Russia German Norway Bulgaria Japan Czech Republic Kazakhstan January Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

21 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 66,219 people against COVID-19 in l ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,851 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

Energy Minister says gradual restoration of power ..

42 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Bosnian coffee builds bridges between ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, US discuss joint strategic relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.