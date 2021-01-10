Bulgarian Biathlon Team Isolated Over Positive COVID-19 Cases at Oberhof World Cup - IBU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) A Bulgarian national team has been isolated at the Biathlon World Cup in the German town of Oberhof after six of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Sunday.

According to the IBU, eight people have recently tested positive for the coronavirus ” six from Bulgaria's team, one from the Czech Republic's and one from Japan's.

"The Bulgarian and Czech team athletes are affected. Due to the high number of persons who tested positive, the complete Bulgarian team was isolated until a final decision from the [Oberhof health] authorities," the IBU said.

Earlier, the IBU reported that COVID-19 cases had been detected in the Russian team, but that had not affected the team's athletes. In addition, members of the national teams of the Czech Republic, Norway and Kazakhstan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The IBU World Cup Oberhof is running from January 11-17.