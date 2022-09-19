Bulgarian Court Allows Extradition of Alleged Russian Hacker Kloster to US - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A Bulgarian court has allowed the immediate extradition to the United States of Denis Kloster, a Russian citizen accused of numerous computer crimes by Washington, Bulgarian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) A Bulgarian court has allowed the immediate extradition to the United States of Denis Kloster, a Russian citizen accused of numerous computer crimes by Washington, Bulgarian media reported on Monday.

The court decision is final and cannot be subject to appeal or protest, according to the 24 Chasa newspaper.

On May 30, Kloster reportedly arrived at the ski resort of Bansko located in the Blagoevgrad Province in southwestern Bulgaria. A few days later he was arrested at the request of the US Department of Justice on suspicion of committing computer crimes. The Blagoevgrad District Court left Kloster in custody pending his actual transfer to the US authorities.

Kloster himself has reportedly pushed for his speedy extradition to the US with a view to proving his innocence, 24 Chasa reported earlier in September.

According to the newspaper, the defendant is listed under the surname Emelyantsev in the US documents. The Russian native has been supposedly bearing his mother's maiden name Kloster only since 2019. The media outlet added that the man had also recently received German citizenship.

In June 2022, the US Department of Justice announced the elimination of the RSOCKS criminal botnet, allegedly controlled by a group of Russian hackers. The network has presumably hacked into millions of computers around the world. The Names of the hackers have never been announced but, according to media reports, Kloster may be one of the creators of the botnet.