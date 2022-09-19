UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Court Allows Extradition Of Alleged Russian Hacker Kloster To US - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Bulgarian Court Allows Extradition of Alleged Russian Hacker Kloster to US - Reports

A Bulgarian court has allowed the immediate extradition to the United States of Denis Kloster, a Russian citizen accused of numerous computer crimes by Washington, Bulgarian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) A Bulgarian court has allowed the immediate extradition to the United States of Denis Kloster, a Russian citizen accused of numerous computer crimes by Washington, Bulgarian media reported on Monday.

The court decision is final and cannot be subject to appeal or protest, according to the 24 Chasa newspaper.

On May 30, Kloster reportedly arrived at the ski resort of Bansko located in the Blagoevgrad Province in southwestern Bulgaria. A few days later he was arrested at the request of the US Department of Justice on suspicion of committing computer crimes. The Blagoevgrad District Court left Kloster in custody pending his actual transfer to the US authorities.

Kloster himself has reportedly pushed for his speedy extradition to the US with a view to proving his innocence, 24 Chasa reported earlier in September.

According to the newspaper, the defendant is listed under the surname Emelyantsev in the US documents. The Russian native has been supposedly bearing his mother's maiden name Kloster only since 2019. The media outlet added that the man had also recently received German citizenship.

In June 2022, the US Department of Justice announced the elimination of the RSOCKS criminal botnet, allegedly controlled by a group of Russian hackers. The network has presumably hacked into millions of computers around the world. The Names of the hackers have never been announced but, according to media reports, Kloster may be one of the creators of the botnet.

Related Topics

Protest World Russia Washington German Man Bulgaria United States May June September Citizenship Criminals 2019 Media Million Court

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, son exempted from personal appearance in ..

Shehbaz, son exempted from personal appearance in FIA case

1 minute ago
 Serbia Working With US on Strategic Energy Coopera ..

Serbia Working With US on Strategic Energy Cooperation Deal - Minister

1 minute ago
 George and Charlotte follow great-grandmother's co ..

George and Charlotte follow great-grandmother's coffin

2 minutes ago
 Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after rava ..

Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after ravaging Puerto Rico

2 minutes ago
 Police transfer/posting orders cancelled due to by ..

Police transfer/posting orders cancelled due to by-election

2 minutes ago
 BISP has better database of differently-abled pers ..

BISP has better database of differently-abled persons: Shazia Marri

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.