Bulgarian Court Rules Life Sentence For 2 Hezbollah Terrorists Over 2012 Attack - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:11 PM

Bulgarian Court Rules Life Sentence for 2 Hezbollah Terrorists Over 2012 Attack - Reports

A criminal court in Bulgaria has sentenced two members of the Lebanese movement of Hezbollah to life imprisonment over the deadly terrorist attack in the Bulgarian city of Burgas in 2012, Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) A criminal court in Bulgaria has sentenced two members of the Lebanese movement of Hezbollah to life imprisonment over the deadly terrorist attack in the Bulgarian city of Burgas in 2012, Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday.

The Specialized Criminal Court of Sofia, Bulgaria's capital, sentenced Australian national Meliad Farah and Canadian national Hassan El Hajj Hassan � both of Lebanese descent � in absentia over charges of terrorism, omitting any mention of Hezbollah per se, which, according to the report, has left the families of the victims and Israel partially unsatisfied.

The convicted men are believed to be in Lebanon, according to the report. The Bulgarian authorities have reportedly asked Beirut for their extradition.

On July 18, 2012, a blast rocked the airport of Burgas, a popular tourist destination on the Black Sea coast in Bulgaria's east. The bomb was planted on a bus picking up a group of Israeli tourists and detonated by a suicide bomber, as investigators believe. The blast left seven people killed � including five Israeli nationals, the Bulgarian bus driver and the perpetrator � and injured another 35 Israeli nationals.

